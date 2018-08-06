Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greenlight Capital Re presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

GLRE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 4,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,922. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $514.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. sell-side analysts predict that Greenlight Capital Re will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard R. Goldberg purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,275.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Brendan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,648.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 136,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 89,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

