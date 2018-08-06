Gratus Capital LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened at $117.09 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $396.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

In related news, Director Todd A. Combs purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.61 per share, with a total value of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

