Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Thursday. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$53.25 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.42.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$55.10 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$45.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.69.

