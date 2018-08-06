Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto (RIO) a GBX 3,800 Price Target

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 3,800 ($49.93) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RIO. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.13) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,200 ($55.18) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Societe Generale set a GBX 4,050 ($53.21) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,600 ($60.44) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.18) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,212.78 ($55.35).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 3,944 ($51.82) on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.53).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,247 ($55.80), for a total value of £202,114.73 ($265,556.08).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.