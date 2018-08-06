Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (DHER) a €55.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays set a €45.30 ($53.29) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.77 ($57.38).

Shares of DHER opened at €47.44 ($55.81) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €25.15 ($29.59) and a twelve month high of €39.87 ($46.91).

Delivery Hero AG provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

