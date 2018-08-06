Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aena SME (AENA) a €170.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AENA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €169.22 ($199.08).

Get Aena SME alerts:

AENA opened at €171.00 ($201.18) on Thursday. Aena SME has a 1 year low of €137.05 ($161.24) and a 1 year high of €184.90 ($217.53).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.