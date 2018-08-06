Golden Star Resources Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Golden Star Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a return on equity of 1,299.50% and a net margin of 15.61%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GSS. Scotiabank set a $0.95 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.98.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $0.73 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 41.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 268,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,924 shares during the last quarter. ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,958,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 64.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 426,584 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 32.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,303,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,256,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 569,814 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

