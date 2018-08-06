Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media coverage about Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Golden Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.027393677735 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 353,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.23 million, a PE ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $214.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.20 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDEN. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Timothy J. Cope sold 42,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,271,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,415.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

