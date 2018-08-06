Global Payments (GPN) PT Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

Global Payments opened at $118.77 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.90 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $982.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $69,618.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,759,524.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $352,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,578,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,029 shares of company stock worth $3,520,396. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 750,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Global Payments by 18.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 173,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $1,862,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

