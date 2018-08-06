Global Payments (GPN) PT Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.
GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.
Global Payments opened at $118.77 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.90 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $69,618.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,759,524.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $352,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,578,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,029 shares of company stock worth $3,520,396. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 750,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Global Payments by 18.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 173,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $1,862,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.
