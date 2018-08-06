Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of Sodastream International Ltd (SODA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sodastream International comprises about 1.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Sodastream International worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sodastream International by 52.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sodastream International by 22.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sodastream International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sodastream International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sodastream International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SODA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $118.00 target price on shares of Sodastream International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sodastream International in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sodastream International from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sodastream International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

SODA opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sodastream International Ltd has a twelve month low of $57.12 and a twelve month high of $117.05.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Sodastream International Ltd will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

