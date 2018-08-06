GINcoin Trading Up 1.2% This Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00062042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $68,929.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,954.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.74 or 0.05858181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.40 or 0.09972463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.01064517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00269051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.01635926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.28 or 0.02639750 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00374050 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 2,582,470 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,140 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

