Genomic Health (GHDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genomic Health exited second-quarter 2018 on a promising note. We are encouraged by the year-over-year rise in revenues, led by solid performances in the United States and globally. Within the prostate cancer space, the company saw increasing private coverage for the Oncotype DX GPS test. The company also witnessed a series of favorable developments with respect to its Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score tests. In this regard, Genomic Health received public coverage with the province of New Brunswickfor using the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test in early-stage breast cancer patients with node-negative disease. The company continues to gain from the implementation of both revised PAMA reimbursement rate and AJCC staging criteria. Over the past three months, Genomic Health has been outperforming its industry. However, Genomic Health’s sole reliance on the Breast Oncotype DX test is a concern. Also, tough rivalry poses threat.”

GHDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genomic Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Genomic Health traded up $2.94, reaching $57.22, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,483. Genomic Health has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,722.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $532,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,914 shares of company stock worth $6,429,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 223,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 619.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 212,531 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the first quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the second quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 894.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

