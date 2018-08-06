Genomic Health (GHDX) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 13680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Genomic Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Genomic Health from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $201,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 93,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $4,276,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,914 shares of company stock worth $6,429,303. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Genomic Health by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 223,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genomic Health by 619.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 212,531 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Genomic Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Genomic Health by 894.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,428.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

