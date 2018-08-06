GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics opened at $7.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 91.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 million. research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Anne Williams sold 23,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $163,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $28,675.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 694,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,198 shares of company stock valued at $359,487. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

