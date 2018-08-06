General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Major Shareholder Acquires $54,760.00 in Stock

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:GFN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.60. 3,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.14. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). General Finance Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. sell-side analysts expect that General Finance Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in General Finance Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Finance Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 111,158 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Finance Co. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

General Finance Co. Common Stock Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

