General Electric (GE) Position Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 38.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 387,015 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 14,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

