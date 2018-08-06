Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.713766386364 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,211. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $181.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Sherry Houtkin sold 1,892 shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $30,593.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Marc G. Elliott sold 13,000 shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,797 shares of company stock valued at $889,760. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

