GambleCoin (GMCN) Price Hits $0.0745 on Top Exchanges

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, GambleCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. GambleCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,926.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GambleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000230 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GambleCoin

GambleCoin (GMCN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 4,490,749 coins. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official . The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GambleCoin’s official website is gamblecoin.fun

Buying and Selling GambleCoin

GambleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GambleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

