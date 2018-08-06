Gaia (GAIA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06, reports. Gaia had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%.

Gaia traded up $0.30, reaching $18.15, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 82,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,121. Gaia has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $319.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Friday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaia to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

