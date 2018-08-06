Gabelli Weighs in on Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Stock analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.20 per share for the year. Gabelli also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.92 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

WDR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Waddell & Reed Financial opened at $20.28 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 426,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 172,332 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $52,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

