FY2022 EPS Estimates for Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Cut by Analyst

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.93.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

Revance Therapeutics opened at $26.85 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,690.62% and a negative return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $86,938.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 62,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.