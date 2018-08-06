FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Re/Max in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

RMAX stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $867.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $67.50.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Re/Max had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $54.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $85,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

