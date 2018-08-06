FY2018 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc Increased by KeyCorp (ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Zynga in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Wingren now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $4.70 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $4.00 to $4.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of Zynga opened at $3.99 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Zynga has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $217.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.62 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,120.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $234,120. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Zynga by 75.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,350,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 1,438,155 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $8,606,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zynga by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,353,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zynga by 103.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,005,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,101,000 after buying an additional 19,341,666 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

