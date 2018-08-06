FY2018 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp Raised by FIG Partners (BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at FIG Partners raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSRR. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Hovde Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp opened at $29.10 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $453.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robb Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

