FY2018 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Increased by National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,058.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

