FY2018 EPS Estimates for DBS Grp HOLDING/S Lowered by Analyst (DBSDY)

DBS Grp HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of DBS Grp HOLDING/S in a report released on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.63.

DBSDY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Grp HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of DBS Grp HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of DBS Grp HOLDING/S opened at $77.25 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. DBS Grp HOLDING/S has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $93.61.

About DBS Grp HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments.

