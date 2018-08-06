FY2018 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Sinha now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. B. Riley currently has a “$79.75” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. DA Davidson set a $80.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.03.

Shares of AKAM opened at $74.61 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,098 shares of company stock worth $9,269,248. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 324.4% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 34,847 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 599,077 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $13,422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 488,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,059 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.