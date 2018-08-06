Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.59. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

