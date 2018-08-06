FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FUJIFILM’s continuing investments in its Imaging Solutions segment is proving to be fruitful as the company’s bottom line is improving steadily. Moreover, Healthcare & Material Solutions segment, together with Imaging Solutions segment, is expected to be the primary growth driver going forward. FUJIFILM’s buyout of Irvine Scientific Sales (ISUS) and IS JAPAN (ISJ) in April this year is helping it expand in the fast growing healthcare sector, which will consequently drive top line growth. However, FUJIFILM’s escalating tension over the future of the joint venture (JV) with Xerox, after the latter hinted that it may not renew the JV in 2021, post the termination of the merger, is likely to drag down shares in the near term. Moreover, the company’s choppy Document Solutions business and restructuring expenses remain concerns. Its shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares traded up $0.10, reaching $41.30, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.75%. equities analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.