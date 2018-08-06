FRONTEO (FTEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of FRONTEO in a report on Friday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:FTEO opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FRONTEO has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter.

FRONTEO Company Profile

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations.

