Freshpet (FRPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.08 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Freshpet traded down $0.20, reaching $29.10, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,342. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.17 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Freshpet news, insider Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $181,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $101,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,474 shares of company stock worth $1,073,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

