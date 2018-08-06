Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €57.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.10 ($103.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.78 ($92.68).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA traded up €0.76 ($0.89), reaching €70.32 ($82.73), during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 390,077 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

