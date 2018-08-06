Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.69. 2,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,826. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

