FreightCar America (RAIL) Given Media Impact Score of 0.17

News headlines about FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FreightCar America earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 47.2682027603859 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.97. 64,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,557. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $230.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.59.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other FreightCar America news, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 7,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $117,769.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $317,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 9,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $149,084.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $322,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.