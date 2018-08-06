Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Freeport has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The company’s actions to reduce debt is likely to boost its financial position. It is also conducting exploration activities near its existing mines with a focus to expand reserves that will support additional future production capacity. However, Freeport’s rising unit net cash costs for copper in North American and South American operations remain a concern. Average unit net cash costs of copper for North America are expected to rise year over year in 2018 as reflected by the company's guidance. The company’s South American mines are also exposed to operational challenges. Volumes in South America are expected to remain under pressure in the near term. Moreover, it still faces uncertainties surrounding the Grasberg mine.”

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan traded down $0.44, reaching $15.27, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 138,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Freeport-McMoRan Inc alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,629 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,148 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 357,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.