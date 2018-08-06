freenet AG (FNTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.96 ($31.71).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €22.80 ($26.82) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

freenet opened at €24.61 ($28.95) on Monday, Marketbeat reports. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

