Franklin Resources (BEN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin Resources have underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter fiscal 2018 (ended Jun 30) earnings reflected lower revenues and reduced assets under management (AUM), along with higher operating expenses. Net outflows were also an undermining factor. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic as strategic acquisitions and solid distribution platform have well positioned the company for growth. Further, management continues with its cost-control measures. Also, its involvement in steady capital-deployment activities boosts shareholders’ confidence. However, volatile markets and unfavorable global economic conditions might affect the company’s performance and dampen profitability.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Shares of Franklin Resources traded up $0.04, reaching $32.34, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . 53,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,147. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 80,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the closed-end fund to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 61.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

