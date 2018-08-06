Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT) Receives GBX 69.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 69.20 ($0.90).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXT. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Foxtons Group from GBX 55 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Foxtons Group from GBX 80 ($1.04) to GBX 75 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foxtons Group from GBX 69 ($0.89) to GBX 56 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.59) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Shares of LON:FOXT traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 56.60 ($0.73). 342,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,460. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of GBX 63.50 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 115.13 ($1.49).

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.71%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.