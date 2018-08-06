Forum Energy Technologies Inc Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Investment analysts at Gabelli decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Gabelli also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.50 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies opened at $11.80 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.07. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,827,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,307 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 789,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 198,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

