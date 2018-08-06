Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 401,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fortive by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,641,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 21.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 83,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 62.2% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 827,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after acquiring an additional 317,254 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

In related news, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,234,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.80 per share, with a total value of $1,454,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,054.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 38,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Fortive opened at $81.21 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

