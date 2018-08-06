Forsys Metals Corp (FSY) Insider Sells C$34,615.00 in Stock

Forsys Metals Corp (TSE:FSY) insider Leonardo Trust sold 150,500 shares of Forsys Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$34,615.00.

Leonardo Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Leonardo Trust sold 63,500 shares of Forsys Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$14,605.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Leonardo Trust sold 19,000 shares of Forsys Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$4,370.00.

Shares of Forsys Metals opened at C$0.21 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Forsys Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.24.

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops uranium and gold mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the north-east of the town of Swakopmund in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project that covers a total surface area of 1,269 hectares located in the north east of Valencia.

