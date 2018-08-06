Ford Motor (F) Director John C. Lechleiter Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:F traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.03. 369,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,492,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,412,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,527,000 after buying an additional 30,645,741 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 188,248,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,085,789,000 after buying an additional 1,173,078 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,992,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $576,073,000 after buying an additional 1,246,237 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,594,000 after buying an additional 18,962,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,560,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,330,000 after purchasing an additional 497,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

