FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post $444.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.20 million and the lowest is $438.51 million. FLIR Systems posted sales of $464.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.12 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FLIR. Stephens boosted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

FLIR Systems stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.67. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $2,332,947.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $190,968.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,078 shares of company stock worth $4,220,710 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 554.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,428,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,823 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,388,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,131,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,614,000 after purchasing an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,100,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after purchasing an additional 354,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 80.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 789,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,032,000 after purchasing an additional 352,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

