FLIR Systems (FLIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.75.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $190,968.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $743,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,514.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,100,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after buying an additional 354,091 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

