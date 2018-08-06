Five9 (FIVN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $61-62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.27 million.Five9 also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.39-0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.70.

FIVN stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 960,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,580. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.12 and a beta of 0.12. Five9 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.42 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Gaurav Passi sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $59,884.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $37,054.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,676. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

