Five9 (FIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-0.10 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.39-0.42 EPS.
Five9 traded up $1.42, hitting $35.04, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 954,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,537. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Five9 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $39.55.
In other Five9 news, Director Michael Burkland sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,139,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $335,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,676. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.
