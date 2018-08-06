Five9 (FIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-0.10 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.39-0.42 EPS.

Five9 traded up $1.42, hitting $35.04, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 954,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,537. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Five9 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael Burkland sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,139,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $335,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,676. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Five9 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

