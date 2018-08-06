Fiserv (FISV) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fiserv earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.8500164905055 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

Fiserv opened at $76.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $78.21. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $3,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 517,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,853,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $757,492.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,388 shares of company stock worth $12,038,993. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

