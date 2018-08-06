First Trust Advisors LP Buys 33,996 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,120,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $118,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,223.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 123,820 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “$29.19” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp opened at $29.71 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

