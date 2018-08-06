First Quadrant L P CA Purchases Shares of 9,594 Ciena Co. (CIEN)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 404,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 760,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 121,888 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,665,000.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $26,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 12,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $330,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,162 shares of company stock worth $1,981,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 1st. MED lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “$26.20” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.35.

Shares of CIEN opened at $25.53 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Ciena had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

