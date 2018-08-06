First Quadrant L P CA Invests $188,000 in Ternium SA (TX) Stock

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 68.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ternium by 27.0% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Ternium opened at $35.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Ternium SA has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.13). Ternium had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

TX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

